Views sought on future of former Whitwick leisure centre
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Opinions are being sought on the future of a former leisure centre and surrounding recreational ground.
Hermitage Leisure Centre in Whitwick was closed when its replacement opened in February.
North West Leicestershire District Council (NWLDC) launched an online consultation on Friday.
Ideas being explored include an eco-park, a community centre, childplay facilities, an indoor urban sports centre and housing.
The launch of the new consultation on the venue and Hermitage recreation ground followed a community feedback event earlier in the week.
The authority said previous consultations had produced some ideas that were "simply not affordable".
New homes
One option being considered was to allow a small amount of council housing on the leisure centre site, which would provide money to invest in the recreation ground.
The consultation invites views on this suggestion as well as asking what sort of recreation facilities were most wanted.
The council said feedback from the consultation and the community event would be presented to councillors on 19 July.
It said detailed proposals would then be drawn up and local people would be given more opportunities to comment.
