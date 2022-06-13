Man dies after becoming unwell at Download Festival
A man has died in hospital after becoming unwell at rock music festival Download.
Leicestershire Police said the man was taken to hospital on Saturday evening, when heavy metal band Iron Maiden were the headline act.
The force said the death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries remained ongoing.
The three-day rock and metal event took place at Donington Park in Leicestershire and finished on Sunday.
