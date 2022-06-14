Woman gears up for 600-mile Ellen MacArthur charity ride
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
A woman is taking part in an epic bicycle ride to raise money for the charity that helped her recover from cancer as a teenager.
Holly Hudson, 21, from Leicestershire, will ride 600 miles (965km) from Largs in Scotland to Cowes in England over eight days, starting on Friday.
The challenge will raise money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
The charity was set up by the legendary Derbyshire yachtswoman to support young people diagnosed with cancer.
Ms Hudson, from Tilton on the Hill, enjoyed her first trip with the trust following treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was 13.
She now volunteers with the charity, helping to organise and run sailing and outdoor activities for people aged between eight and 24.
Her Largs-to-Cowes route will see her joining several other riders covering up to 80 miles each day.
"I started sailing with the trust when I was 13 and I've been going back every year," she said.
"Then I became a volunteer when I was 19, and I've always wanted to do something big for charity.
"I haven't really been a cyclist, so I thought, you know what, it's a big challenge and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust means a huge deal to me.
"I struggled to socialise normally after treatment and the trust brought normality back to my life and allowed me to find the confidence in myself again.
"I'm looking forward to challenging myself and helping more young people to be able to join the trust on trips."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.