Two taken to hospital after Coalville stabbings

Long Lane, CoalvilleGoogle
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a Leicestershire town.

Police and paramedics were called to Long Lane, Coalville, just after 20:30 BST on Monday.

Leicestershire Police said both men were in their 20s. One man has now been discharged from hospital but the other is in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Officers have appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

Det Insp Esther Scott said: "This incident happened in the street, while it was light. There are likely to have been a number of people walking and driving in the area.

"If you were in the area of Long Lane and Broom Leys Road - between 8-9pm, and have any information regarding the incident, please come forward."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics