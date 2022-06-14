Loughborough man admits hitting cycling PCSO with car in crash
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a police community support officer was knocked off her bicycle.
PCSO Rita Purkayastha was hospitalised after a crash on the A6 Leicester Road, Loughborough, on 4 October last year.
Police said Ms Purkayashtha suffered serious head injuries and was now undergoing rehabilitation at a specialist neuro-rehab unit.
Muhammed Hussain also admitted drug-driving and driving without insurance.
Hussain, 41, of Toothill Road in Loughborough, made the pleas at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, and will be sentenced on 12 August.
Det Con Paul Hicks, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Firstly, I want to thank those people nearby who came to Rita's aid immediately following the collision. While she is still receiving hospital treatment, she is in a stable condition.
"By driving under the influence of drugs, Hussain clearly showed no regard for the safety of other road users. However, his decision to take such a risk resulted in extremely serious consequences."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.