Boy, 14, injured in Glenfield crash airlifted to hospital
A 14-year-old boy who was riding on the handlebars of his friend's bicycle was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a crash with a car.
Emergency services were called to Mill Lane, in Glenfield, Leicestershire, just after 17:00 BST on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said the teenager was taken by air ambulance to the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he currently remains.
The road at its junction with Kirby Lane was closed and later reopened.
Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed what happened has been urged to come forward.
