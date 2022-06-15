Leicester: Photo appeal after Champions League final fight
Police have shared photos of several men they want to speak to following a 30-person fight in Leicester.
Two men were injured when violence erupted at the Lane 7 bar in Great Central Street following the Champions League final on 28 May.
One remains in a stable condition in hospital with a head injury while the other was discharged after being treated for minor injuries.
The force said the fight started inside the bar but continued outside.
No arrests have been made but officers said the photo appeal was prompted by inquiries carried out last week.
Anyone who witnessed the fight, which happened at about 22:40 BST, or recognises the men has been asked to come forward.
