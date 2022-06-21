Wistow Maze design to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
The design of an eight-acre maze of maize in Leicestershire will this year celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Wistow Maze ran a competition on Facebook to find a design for the 2022 labyrinth.
Diana Brooks, the owner of the maze, said about 90% of the entries were jubilee-themed, including suggestions for Buckingham Palace and a corgi.
Mrs Brooks said she chose the design she found "most symbolic" of the Platinum Jubilee - a coronation crown.
'Symbolic'
The winning design was selected in January but was only announced this month.
Mrs Brooks said: "Never before has a British monarch reigned for 70 years, and we wanted to celebrate this historic event.
"The coronation crown to me was the most symbolic thing of a Platinum Jubilee, of her being crowned, so I went for that one."
The maze has been designed with three miles (4.8km) of pathways.
GPS has been used to plot the coordinates and the crops have been sown and planted in the field.
Mrs Brooks said they now hoped for good growing conditions.
Inside, the maze will be a quiz trail themed on the greatest innovations during the last 70 years - like the progress of phones, footballs and cars.
Mrs Brooks said: "How the world has changed in her reign alone is just incredible.
"I'm looking forward to all the grandparents with grandchildren saying 'granny, was your TV really that fat?'
"It's going to be brilliant."
Last year Wistow Maze was designed in the shape of a Phoenix rising from the flames.
This represented new beginnings after 2020, when the maze was unable to open due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2022 maze opens on 18 July.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.