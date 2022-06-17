Ashby-de-la-Zouch: Dog owners warned after tainted sausages found
A warning has gone out to dog owners in Leicestershire after sausages laced with a blue powder were found.
Woodward Veterinary Practice in Ashby-de-la-Zouch said a dog came in on Tuesday after eating some of them.
Vets said Poppy had been successfully treated but were alarmed at the tainted sausages found on a grassy area on the Potter's Grange estate.
The substance has not been analysed but resembles rat poison, which could be fatal to a dog if eaten in quantity.
Sam Barton, clinical director at the practice, said the signs of poisoning could vary widely.
"The most common toxins we come across can cause bleeding issues, vomiting and diarrhoea and in some instances seizures," he said.
"We ask dog owners to be vigilant and discourage their dogs from scavenging - which is easier said than done!"
Poppy's owners said they did not want to speak publicly but were relieved she was healthy.
