EuroMillions: Search for owner of £1m winning Leicestershire ticket
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Lottery organisers have made a "last-ditch search" to find the owner of a £1m winning ticket bought in Leicestershire.
The EuroMillions ticket was bought in the Hinckley and Bosworth District for the 21 January draw and has the prize code TVSH 82930.
Camelot said the prize money from the European Millionaire Maker draw was only available until 20 July.
If unclaimed the prize money will go to help National Lottery-funded projects.
Andy Carter, from The National Lottery, said: "Time really is running out for the winner of this prize.
"We're urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time."
The special draw on 21 January saw 100 people win £1m including 24 in the UK.
The winning Leicestershire ticket is one of two yet to be claimed.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.