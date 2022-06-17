Teenage girl, 16, rescued after falling into Shepshed quarry
A 16-year-old girl has been rescued after she fell about 10m (33ft) down a quarry in Leicestershire.
The fire service said they were alerted at 11:36 BST on Friday to the girl, who was stuck on a ledge on the 50m (164ft) cliff near Ingleberry Road, Shepshed.
The girl, who was with a friend, was found to have fallen on to the ledge and was suffering neck and leg pain.
Both were brought up by a specialist rope team and while not seriously hurt, were sent to hospital for check-ups.
Two appliances and a technical rope rescue team from Southern Fire Station were sent.
Both girls were stuck on the ledge, but it was stable and they were not in immediate danger, the fire service said.
The injured girl was brought up on a basket stretcher and they were transferred to hospital as a precaution due to dehydration and sun exposure.
