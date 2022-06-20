Snapchat: Man who sexually abused girl he met online jailed
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man who sexually abused two 15-year-old girls after befriending one of them online has been jailed.
David Nwosu, 26, added one victim on Snapchat in October 2020 and three days later went to her home in Hinckley, Leicestershire, with alcohol.
Her friend went over too and Nwosu gave them alcohol and sexually abused them.
At Leicester Crown Court, Nwosu, who was already subject to multiple sexual harm prevention orders, was jailed for six years and four months.
While Nwosu was with the teenagers, he left the house to go and buy more alcohol, but did not drink himself before later returning to his home in Birmingham, Leicestershire Police said.
The mother of one of the victims called Nwosu, who police said provided a fake name and age before it was reported to officers and he was arrested on 1 December 2020.
'Incredible bravery'
Earlier this year, Nwosu, of HMP Whatton, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child, five counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, and one count of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, which police said related to providing a false name and age.
During sentencing on Friday, Nwosu was also handed an additional 10-year sexual harm prevention order, told he must serve an extended period on licence of 24 months and put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.
Det Con James Alcock said Nwosu was a "dangerous individual" and a "predator who preys on young girls in order to fulfil his own sexual gratification".
He said: "He bought alcohol in order to ensure they were intoxicated - and in the hope they'd comply. He even tried to cover his tracks by providing a false name to both victims and one of the victim's mum."
He added the victims "have shown incredible bravery".
