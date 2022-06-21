Peatling Magna: Man due in court charged with hunting offence
A man is due in court charged with a hunting offence.
William Hanson, 32, has been charged with hunting a wild mammal with a dog and that the hunting was not of a class exempted by Schedule 1 to the Hunting Act 2004, Leicestershire Police said.
It relates to an incident involving a fox in the Peatling Magna area of Leicestershire on 8 January.
Mr Hanson, of South Lawns, Swinbrook, Oxford, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 13 July.
