Alpaca visit at Leicester care home 'really special'
By Greig Watson and PA News
BBC News
- Published
Residents at a care home in Leicester have been surprised by two unexpected guests - a pair of alpacas.
Coco and Tufty visited Asra House residential care home as part of an animal therapy session.
Residents and families were able to feed, walk, stroke and interact with the furry guests from Anstey Alpacas in Cropston, Leicestershire.
Managers said the visit was so popular they planned to repeat it as soon as possible .
Karshandas Mistry, 87, one of the 42 residents at the home, said it was a "lovely surprise".
"I've never seen an alpaca before, but it was a really special experience," he said.
"The alpacas were so friendly and gentle - and their fur is much softer than it looks."
Sabbir Aswat, activities leader at the Sanctuary Care home, said: "This is the first time that we have had alpacas to visit, but it certainly won't be the last.
"Everyone loved it - we were talking about our furry guests for days.
"While moving into our homes is a new chapter, ensuring that our residents feel like they have a sense of purpose and like they are part of something special is so important.
"It was heartwarming to see the joy that the animals brought to our residents, and to have their family, friends and even grandchildren join in on the festivities was wonderful."
