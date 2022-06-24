Leicester hospital buses replaced with electric fleet
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Diesel buses used to take passengers to and from Leicester's three hospitals are being replaced with a fully electric fleet.
Leicester City Council said the new vehicles would reduce carbon dioxide emissions and would not emit particulates or nitrogen dioxide.
They have been paid for with money given to the council from the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
The electric Hospital Hopper buses will come into operation on Monday.
The council said the new buses would help the city to meet its climate emergency goals and move the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust towards net-zero carbon emissions.
There are plans to invest further with new bus shelters and a new bus lane on Groby Road.
Adam Clarke, deputy city mayor for transport and the environment, said: "The launch of these new fully electric buses is another big step forward in improving public transport in the city, while also striving to meet the demands of tackling our climate emergency.
"Passengers will be able to take advantage of free USB chargers, new and improved service information panels and a quieter, more pleasant journey."
