Police appeal over Hinckley machete attack
- Published
Police have re-appealed for witnesses after a teenager was attacked with a machete in a Leicestershire town.
Police said they were called to reports of an assault in Druid Street, Hinckley, on 13 June at about 18:10 BST.
The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
Another boy, aged 17, was charged with possession of a bladed article, namely a machete, police said.
He was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Leicestershire Police said inquiries were continuing and appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.