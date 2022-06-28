Leicestershire eco-homes rejection to be challenged
By Gavin Bevis & Julie Breens
BBC News
- Published
A council's decision to reject plans for 36 new eco-homes near a Leicestershire village is to be challenged by developers.
Gusto Homes Easthorpe had applied to build the homes near Bottesford with a range of features designed to set a net-zero carbon standard.
But the application was turned down by Melton Borough Council in September citing a lack of affordable homes.
Now the developers have referred the decision to the planning inspectorate.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the homes, at Easthorpe Lodge, would be triple-glazed with extra insulation and heat pumps instead of boilers.
But the application was unanimously turned down by the council's planning committee.
Planning committee chair Margaret Clancy said: "I am quite concerned about this particular site. There is a balance to be achieved and this hasn't achieved it."
Gusto Homes Easthorpe, which previously described the scheme as "an exemplar net-zero carbon development at a time of significant climate challenges" has registered its appeal with the government.
The appeal will be decided on the basis of written determinations, and interested parties can submit comments to the planning inspectorate until 18 July.
