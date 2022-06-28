Police appeal after Leicester men sprayed with unknown substance
Police in Leicester are appealing for information after two men were sprayed with an unknown substance during a fight in the city centre.
Officers were called to Gallowtree Gate at about 18:45 BST on Saturday after receiving reports of a fight.
Two men at the scene "said they had been sprayed with something which was causing irritation", a Leicestershire Police spokesman said.
Both were taken to hospital but did not sustain serious injuries.
Nobody has been arrested in connection with the spraying, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
