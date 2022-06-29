Hathern: Attempted murder arrest after two people stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were found with stab wounds in Leicestershire.
Police said officers were called at 01:13 BST on Wednesday after a report a man and woman had been injured outside a premises in Wide Lane, Hathern.
The man, in his 60s, and woman, who is in her 40s, were taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.
A 51-year-old man has been detained.
The arrested man, from Loughborough, remains in custody.
Leicestershire Police added the man and woman did not sustain any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
Officers are at the scene and have appealed for information.
