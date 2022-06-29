Welcome event held in Loughborough for Ukrainian refugees
An event has been held in Loughborough to welcome Ukrainian refugees who have had to leave their homes following the Russian invasion.
The local Polish club, which hosted the event on 22 June, said it was attended by about 90 people.
It was organised by Charnwood Borough Council as an opportunity for the families and hosts to connect with each other and the wider community.
Councillor Leigh Harper-Davies said it was "pleasing" to see so many people.
Ms Harper-Davies - who is the council's lead member for community support - said: "I would like to thank everyone who attended the welcome event.
"Charnwood is proud to stand with the people of Ukraine at this extremely difficult time."
