Boy, seven, to take on London to Paris bike ride
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A seven-year-old is set to become one of the youngest cyclists to ride between London and Paris to help a charity that supported him after his father's death.
Rupert, from Leicestershire, has raised more than £11,000 for the Children's Bereavement Centre, which helped him following the death of his father Tom.
He plans to start his ride on 6 July.
The charity said it believed he would be among the youngest to take on the 200-mile (321km) challenge.
'Massive challenge'
Rupert's father was killed in a work accident in April 2019 when his son was just four.
"It was difficult for me to understand that I would never see him again, that he was never coming back," he said.
"Nothing was ever the same again and my life was changed forever."
He said the Nottinghamshire-based charity had supported him and his mother Jess by introducing them to other families who had experienced loss.
"Riding my bike reminds me of my short time with my daddy," he said.
He said he hoped the funds he raised would make a difference to other bereaved children.
"This will be a massive challenge for me... [but] I know I will make my daddy very proud."
Jess added she was "super proud" of her son.
Kate Baxter, CEO of The Children's Bereavement Centre, said: "We are absolutely thrilled Rupert has decided to support the Children's Bereavement Centre by taking on this amazing challenge.
"It's an achievement for anyone to cycle 200 miles from London to Paris but for a seven-year-old boy, as far we are aware the youngest known person to cycle this route, to take on this epic journey is incredible.
"Rupert is a real inspiration."
