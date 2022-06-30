Harby: Man, 54, due in court charged with hunting offence
A man is due in court after being charged with hunting a wild mammal with a dog.
Leicestershire Police said the charge related to an incident involving a fox in Harby, Melton Mowbray, on 15 January.
John Holliday, 54, is accused of hunting a wild mammal with a dog and that the hunting was not of a class exempted by Schedule 1 to the Hunting Act 2004.
He will appear in court next month.
Mr Holliday, from Delamere Road, Bromyard, Herefordshire, is due at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 15 July.
