Pedestrian in 80s seriously injured in e-bike hit-and-run
A man in his 80s has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash with an electric bicycle.
He was walking on Nottingham Road, near the junction with Mill Lane, in Loughborough when he was struck at 14:38 BST on Friday.
Paramedics took him to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
The cyclist is reported to have left the scene and detectives are appealing for the person responsible to make contact with police.
Det Con Maggie Langton, of Leicestershire Police, said: "The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, currently remains in hospital with serious injuries following this collision and a full investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
"I am appealing directly to the cyclist involved in this collision to make contact with us.
"I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle or pedestrian beforehand to get in touch. If you have any dashcam footage from the area at the time, you should also contact us."
