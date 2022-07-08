Exhibition on Leicester Ugandan Asian anniversary launches
- Published
An exhibition marking 50 years since Ugandan Asians began arriving in Leicester after being expelled by dictator Idi Amin is due to launch.
Rebuilding Lives: 50 Years of Ugandan Asians in Leicester will be part of a programme of regional events to commemorate the anniversary.
The exhibition will also celebrate the Asian community's contribution to the city's culture, the city council said.
It will run at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery from Friday until 23 December.
'Compelling'
The exhibition includes hundreds of artefacts, personal items and photographs donated from people whose families made the journey from Uganda.
It is being organised by Leicester-based arts organisation Navrang.
The group was awarded just more than £100,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a series of regional events, including the exhibition, with an extra £10,000 for the event coming from the city council.
Leicester mayor Peter Soulsby said: "It has been 50 years since thousands of Ugandan Asians came to the UK seeking a new life after being expelled by Idi Amin, and this exhibition really helps bring alive their stories to a new generation of people.
"The compelling first-hand stories of the upheaval of travelling halfway across the world with just a suitcase of belongings, along with personal items that people brought with them, really bring home the disruption and suffering of people forced to start life all over again.
"Sadly, many of these themes are just as relevant now as they were half a century ago."
Navrang's Nisha Popat said: "We're so grateful to the Ugandan community here in Leicester and across the UK for sharing their stories and items with us.
"The response we've had has been overwhelming. Over the last six months, as well as collecting stories and items, we've also managed to reunite long lost friends and family - it's been amazing."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.