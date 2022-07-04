Loughborough Hospital break-in halts vaccination clinic
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
Loughborough Hospital had to cancel its coronavirus vaccination clinics over the weekend after it was broken into.
Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust said the break-in happened early on Saturday in an unoccupied area of the hospital.
It said it was currently not aware of anything that had been taken.
Leicestershire Police said it had received a report of a burglary at the hospital and inquiries into the incident were continuing.
A trust spokesperson said: "Upon discovering the break-in, we immediately called the police and have since been supporting them with their enquiries.
"No staff or patients were affected. However, we are supporting staff based at the hospital through the distress that this unacceptable incident has caused.
"At present, we are not aware of anything that has been taken."
It added Covid-19 vaccination appointments cancelled as a result of the break-in were being rescheduled.
