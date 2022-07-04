Denver Barfield: Inquest opens after man killed in Vietnam crash
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A 24-year-old man who was killed in a motorbike crash in Vietnam died from pelvic injuries, an inquest has heard.
Denver Barfield, from Beaumont Leys in Leicester, died in Hoi An on 16 May alongside University of Leicester masters student Beth Thompson.
An inquest into his death opened on Monday and heard he was travelling around Asia when he was involved in the crash.
Police are carrying out further investigations.
Area coroner Ivan Cartwright told Leicester Coroner's Court Mr Barfield was identified by his mother, Debbie Clayton, after his body was brought back to the UK two weeks after his death.
Miss Clayton, 50, said the death of her son was "an awful nightmare".
"He was my world. He was kind, caring, quirky and an incredible human being. I was so proud. He had good manners and was a beautiful soul," she said.
Following his repatriation, a forensic specialist gave a provisional cause of death as pelvic injuries following a post-mortem examination.
Mr Cartwright adjourned the inquest to allow Leicestershire Police time to "attempt" to access more information from Vietnam.
A pre-inquest review is set to take place on 4 November at Leicester Coroner's Court.
