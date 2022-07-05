Great Central Railway: Thieves steal 1946 steam train parts worth £50k
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Burglars have stolen thousands of pounds of specialised components for a 76-year-old steam train that is undergoing a major restoration.
Great Central Railway said up to £50,000 of train parts were taken from its Loughborough depot between 1 and 2 July.
Officials say a storage container was broken into during the raid.
A spokesperson is now pleading with scrap metal dealers to get in touch if they are offered similar items.
The parts were being held at the organisation's store in Warner Place when the theft took place between 23:30 BST on Friday and 03:30 on Saturday.
A representative for the railway said thieves took copper piping, steam boiler valves and expansion links as well as other items that were specifically made for a 1946 Boscastle steam engine.
A Great Central Railway spokesman said: "The team carrying out the restoration are devastated with the theft after all the long hours they have put in manufacturing the parts.
"If anyone knows any scrap merchants or dealers please let them know and get them to contact us if they get offered any components like this.
"A reward can be offered if items can be found and returned."
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson added: "Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police, quoting reference 22*380041."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.