Urgent call for blood donations in Leicester and Nottingham
- Published
The NHS has made an urgent appeal for more blood donations at their centres in Leicester and Nottingham.
It said stocks were falling due to a high level of staff and donor illnesses, mainly linked to the rise in coronavirus cases.
NHS Blood and Transplant says hospitals are still receiving the blood needed but is requesting more to ensure stocks do not fall further.
Blood types most in demand are O positive, O negative and B negative.
The NHS said donations were usually lower in the summer, when people were busy with holidays and events.
Currently, it says the Leicester donor centre is 44% full next week, while the Nottingham donor centre is only 40% full next week.
Blood is used to treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery.
The NHS said each blood donation could save or improve up to three lives.
