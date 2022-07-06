Charles Neeson: Man jailed for killing dad outside city centre bar
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after punching a father-of-three twice outside a Leicester city centre bar has been jailed.
Joe Baldwin, 28, launched an attack on Charles Neeson outside Natterjacks in Braunstone Gate on the evening of 27 August.
Mr Neeson fell and hit his head, suffering a catastrophic brain injury.
Baldwin, of no fixed address, was jailed five years and two months at Leicester Crown Court.
The court heard Mr Neeson died in hospital two days after the attack, which took place at about 22.30 BST.
Paul Prior, prosecuting, said the 49-year-old had been removed from the bar following an altercation and was encouraged to leave the area by bouncers.
However, he returned and started arguing with another man sitting outside the venue.
CCTV footage seen by the court showed Baldwin vault a fence to intervene in the dispute.
But, after Mr Neeson shrugged him off, he punched him twice in the head.
Judge Timothy Spencer QC said that at least one of the punches was "fearsome enough" to knock him out, causing him to fall to the floor.
He was taken to hospital and placed into an induced coma but never regained consciousness.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Neeson suffered three skull fractures and a bleed on the brain after his head struck either a wooden plant pot or a curb.
Baldwin fled the scene to a nearby hotel, taking cocaine and alcohol before handing himself in.
A statement read to the court on behalf of Mr Neeson's family, said his death had left a "huge hole" in their lives.
"The actions of one man have changed our lives," the statement said.
"The grief doesn't go away, no matter how hard you try."
In a letter written to the judge, Baldwin said he was "truly sorry" for the pain he had caused the family.
Det Insp Mark Parish from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: "There are absolutely no winners in this situation. What was initially believed to be a scuffle ended in such a devastating loss.
"What this case demonstrates is how the punches led to Mr Neeson suffering such catastrophic injuries.
"Baldwin now faces a significant term in prison and Mr Neeson's family will have to live with his loss for the rest of their lives."
