Leicester: Man arrested after car crashes into front garden
- Published
A car smashed into the front garden of a house in Leicester while being pursued by police.
A man attempted to flee by hopping over several fences after the grey Audi was abandoned in the garden of the property in Mostyn Road.
He then fell while trying to climb a wall covered in barbed wire, said Leicestershire Police.
A 26-year-old man from London was arrested at the scene in the early hours of Friday.
He is being questioned on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop, said the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.