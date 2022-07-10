Moira: Three charged over attempted cash machine theft

Raid sceneAngela Sherratt
The suspects left the scene empty-handed

Three men have been charged over the attempted theft of a cash machine.

Leicestershire Police said thieves tried to take a machine during a break-in at a Co-op on Shortheath Road, Moira, at about 03:45 BST on Thursday.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary over the break-in and a number of others in Cheshire, the force said.

It added that the men were 27, 32 and 33 and from Stoke-on-Trent, St Helens and of no fixed abode.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics