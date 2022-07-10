Moira: Three charged over attempted cash machine theft
- Published
Three men have been charged over the attempted theft of a cash machine.
Leicestershire Police said thieves tried to take a machine during a break-in at a Co-op on Shortheath Road, Moira, at about 03:45 BST on Thursday.
The men were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary over the break-in and a number of others in Cheshire, the force said.
It added that the men were 27, 32 and 33 and from Stoke-on-Trent, St Helens and of no fixed abode.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.