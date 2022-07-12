Donington Park: Two motorcyclists die after race track collision
- Published
Two motorcyclists died as a result of a collision during an event at Donington Park Circuit in Leicestershire.
Police said they were called to the crash during a licensed track day at about 13:00 BST on 28 June, details of which have only recently emerged,
One rider - a man in his 50s - was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man - in his 30s - died later in hospital in Nottingham.
Neither man has been named. Police said a file would be sent to the coroner.
Donington Park Circuit has been approached for comment.
