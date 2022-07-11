Leicester: Pharmacists report chickenpox medication shortage
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
Parents in Leicestershire are struggling to get hold of chickenpox medication to treat their children due to a manufacturing delay.
Leicester Hospitals says it has treated as many cases in the past six months than it usually would over a year.
Pharmacists in the county have been unable to stock treatments for chickenpox for the past month.
Davina Gadhia, a pharmacist at Saffron Health Centre, says the shortage is becoming "frustrating" for families.
The treatments, like chamomile lotion, are expected to be available again later this month, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.
Ms Gadhia told the BBC: "With so many children getting chickenpox at the moment, we have noticed there has been a shortage for about a month.
"It's frustrating for parents and their children as the usual treatments are hard to get hold of due to a manufacturing delay."
Chickenpox, which can be unpleasant for five to 10 days, can be treated using home remedies like oatmeal baths, according to Ms Gadhia, who also works for NHS 101.
Nursery owner Megan Wood, from Leicester, says when an outbreak occurs it is like a "pandemic" - with 10 to 15 children getting sick at a time.
She added: "When parents get the confirmation that it's chicken pox, we let the rest of the nursery know because it turns into a pandemic.
"It comes in winter and spring every single year when 10 to 15 children get it - then there's a break and another 10-15 kids get it a few weeks later. The whole nursery goes into lockdown over chickenpox."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are aware suppliers of calamine lotion are currently experiencing supply constraints, which should be resolved by mid-July.
