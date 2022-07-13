New measures in Leicester to tackle rogue landlords
New licensing measures are being introduced in parts of Leicester to help tackle rogue landlords, the city council said.
Selective Licensing will require all landlords of privately-rented homes to be licensed by the council.
The authority said the move would protect vulnerable people and improve standards of housing.
It will be in Saffron ward, Stoneygate and parts of Braunstone Park, Westcotes, Fosse and Rowley Fields.
Selective Licensing means landlords need to ensure issues such as gas and electrical safety, repairs, maintenance and anti-social behaviour are dealt with.
The authority said it was introduced after a three-month public consultation.
Councillor Elly Cutkelvin, Leicester's assistant city mayor for housing, said: "Ultimately we find some of the worst conditions in the private rented sector and in areas where there is a high concentration of poorly-managed properties, community concerns arise that lead to a decline, or feeling of decline, within an area.
"We are committed to working with and supporting landlords and tenants to improve the quality of private-sector rented housing in the city and protecting the most vulnerable people by ensuring their housing and their landlords meet a higher standard in terms of management and safety.
"Supported by a robust enforcement policy, actions to improve standards in the private rented sector encourage sustainable communities and promotes good health and wellbeing."
The council said the scheme was due to come into effect in October 2022 and would run initially for five years.
