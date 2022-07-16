Leicestershire waste sites to close over staff shortages
- Published
Two Leicestershire household waste sites will not open over the weekend due to staff shortages, the county council said.
The Shepshed site will be closed for one day on Saturday and the facility at Lutterworth will be shut on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The council said the closures were down to staff illness and difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff.
Both sites are planned to reopen as normal from Thursday.
A county council spokesperson said: "Our staff have been working very hard to keep our waste sites open and keep any disruption to the service to a minimum but staff shortages remain a continuing issue.
"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and we would like to thank people for their understanding and patience."
The authority said residents could visit alternative sites, in Market Harborough, Loughborough and Lount.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.