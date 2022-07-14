East Midlands Airport expecting busiest period since pandemic
Bosses at East Midlands Airport say they are expecting to see 1.3m passengers in July and August.
An airport spokesman said passenger numbers were at 67% of pre-Covid levels but were up almost 800% compared with this time last year.
He said the terminal was busier than at any point since 2020 but the "operation has held up well" with the average time to clear security at 15 minutes.
People have been urged not to arrive early for flights to avoid congestion.
Daily passenger numbers in July 2021 averaged 1,500 but this year 14,000 people are passing through the airport each day, the spokesman said.
Spain and Portugal are among the most popular destinations.
Clare James, the airport's managing director, said: "It has been great seeing so many passengers using this airport again.
"As we approach the peak summer weeks, people flying from EMA can be confident that we are all working very hard to ensure their holidays get off to the best possible start."
