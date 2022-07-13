A46: Lorry carrying machinery catches fire at Hobby Horse island
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a large lorry fire at a roundabout near the A46 in Leicestershire.
The fire service said it was called to the Hobby Horse Island at 14:30 BST to a report of a lorry carrying machinery that was "well alight".
Police assisted and said the driver was out of the lorry when officers arrived.
The fire is now out, but the road is expected to remain partially shut for some time, with people nearby advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had six fire engines at the scene along with a water carrier, a command support vehicle and welfare unit.
