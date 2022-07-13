Appeal after woman hit by e-scooter suffers broken arm
An appeal has been launched to find the rider of an e-scooter that struck a woman, leaving her with a broken arm.
Leicestershire Police said it happened close to the Tesco Express store in Saffron Lane, Leicester, at about 14:00 BST on 24 June.
The rider initially stopped and provided some details to the woman, who is in her 40s, before leaving the scene, the force added.
Officers are now asking the public for help in tracing the rider.
They have appealed for him, or anyone who may know him, to make contact.
The force would also like to hear from any witnesses.
