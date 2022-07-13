Peatling Magna: Man appears in court and denies hunting offence
A man has appeared in court and denied a hunting offence.
At Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, William Hanson, 32, pleaded not guilty to hunting a wild mammal with dogs in Peatling Magna, Leicestershire, on 8 January.
Police previously said the charge related to an incident involving a fox.
Mr Hanson, of South Lawns, Swinbrook, Oxford, is due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court for trial on 16 November.
