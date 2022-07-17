UK heatwave: Leicestershire farmer's crop fire fears
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A Leicestershire farmer has said the heatwave could have a "massive impact" on crops, with fears over the risk of field fires.
Will Oliver, who runs a 2,000-acre farm near Market Bosworth, said the heat could impact crop yields, the care of animals as well as working conditions.
Mr Oliver said he had prepared his own portable water bowser as he was worried about crop fires.
A weather warning for extreme heat is in place for the next three days.
Mr Oliver currently runs a poultry farm and grows a range of crops, including wheat and maize.
He said many of his plants were threatened by the extreme heat having only just become viable.
"We've been working hard all year to grow these crops and they're kind of getting to the point where they've got a lot of potential," he said.
"But they're being taken away from under our feet with these temperatures.
"You're just hoping everything pulls through. It can have a massive, massive impact on the farm."
Forecasters say temperatures could reach 36C (96.8F) on 18 and 19 July.
Mr Oliver said he was worried about crop fires, which can be "really costly" to farmers.
He said: "We have bought a water bowser which is effectively our own mobile fire engine.
"It's hard to put a figure on what the cost could be in terms of yield because you don't know exactly how the yield for each crop could be.
"But it could have a massive impact for farmers."
A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Any fires or losses suffered by the rural community greatly affects farmers and their livelihood.
"They also affect the wider community, rural support agencies and the emergency services.
"We are all committed to preventing losses through fire, arson and crime and have produced a guide to help protect farms."
