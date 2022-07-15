UK heatwave: Working to keep 80 dogs safe in 'dangerous' heat
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Dogs will be given ice lollies and put in paddling pools at a charity kennels in a bid to keep them cool during the heatwave.
The Dogs Trust has about 80 dogs at its headquarters in Loughborough.
The trust said it was prepared to make sure the animals were comfortable with temperatures set to hit 36C (96.8F) on Tuesday.
It has also issued a warning to dog owners to make sure their pets are safe in the "dangerous" heat.
The trust said it would employ a number of techniques to keep their pups cool, including ice toys, damp blankets and reduced exercise.
'Dangerous heat'
Assistant manager Emma Proctor said her workers had been preparing for the "difficult" time of year.
"We try to not do a lot with the dogs because this heat can be really dangerous," she said.
"Heat-related illnesses can lead to organ failure, brain damage and ultimately death in dogs, so it can become really serious.
"We try to avoid any activities that would usually be out in the sun and we give them cooling enrichment such as iced doggy lollies and paddling pools."
The trust urged pet owners to avoid walking dogs in extreme heat, ensure they have water and access to a cool part of the home or a fan.
It also advised owners to put a cold wet towel on the floor for their pets to lie on.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.