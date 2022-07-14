UK heatwave: Rail attraction to shut amid extreme weather warning
- Published
A rail attraction says it will not run any steam and diesel trains on a day when temperatures are expected to soar across England.
The Great Central Railway in Leicestershire said it would not be operating any services on Tuesday, with temperatures of 36C (97F) expected.
It said this was due to health and safety concerns and the "tinder dry" conditions of the lines.
It comes after the extreme heat weather warning for the country was extended.
The heritage railway group also announced that on Sunday, two of its steam services would instead be diesel-hauled.
Steam-hauled trains are expected to return on Wednesday, "subject to temperatures reducing as predicted".
The group apologised for any inconvenience caused.
