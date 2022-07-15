Harby: Man, 54, denies hunting offence
A man has denied hunting a wild mammal with a dog at a court hearing in Leicester.
John Holliday, was arrested in relation to an incident involving a fox in Harby, Melton Mowbray, on 15 January.
Leicestershire Police charged him with hunting a wild mammal with a dog - not of a class exempted by Schedule 1 to the Hunting Act 2004.
The 54-year-old appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court earlier.
Mr Holliday, from Delamere Road, Bromyard, Herefordshire, is expected to face a trial at the same court on 17 November.
