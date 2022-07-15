Man dies after being detained by police in Leicester
- Published
An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who had been detained by police.
Leicestershire Police was called to reports of a man causing "significant" damage inside a flat in Aikman Avenue, Leicester, just before 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Officers detained the man, who became unresponsive, and CPR was carried out.
The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It says the caller was concerned about their own safety, as well as the safety of the person causing the damage when they contacted police.
After the man became unresponsive, he was taken to hospital where he died just before 10:00 BST on Friday.
An investigation scene was in place on the corner of Aikman Avenue and Pinder Road, but has now been lifted.
Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.
