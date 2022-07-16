Leicester: Attractions to close amid extreme heat warning
- Published
A number of outdoor attractions in Leicester will be closed early next week after the Met Office issued an extreme heat weather warning.
The sandy beach and funfair rides on Leicester's Humberstone Gate will shut as temperatures look set to hit 39C on Monday and Tuesday.
A decision to close the attractions has been made "in the interests of public safety", says the city council.
Abbey Park fair will also shut on both days.
A spokesman for operator Billy Bates and Sons said: "Several concerns have led to this decision, including the possibility of burns from hot surfaces such as seats on rides that maybe come into contact with exposed skin."
He added the company was also aware of the "current pressures on the emergency services should the need for assistance arise".
'Too hot for children'
Deputy city mayor councillor Piara Singh Clair said: "In these extreme temperatures, the sand on our beach would be far too hot for children to play in - and there's also a risk that the funfair rides' generators would overheat."
Director of public health Professor Ivan Browne said: "These high temperatures can have adverse health effects, so it's really important that people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines.
"Drink plenty of water, walk in the shade, avoid physical exertion in the hottest part of the day and try to avoid drinking alcohol, as this will make you more dehydrated."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.