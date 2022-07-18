Croft: Biker in hospital with serious injuries after crash
A biker remains in hospital with serious injuries after a collision which closed a busy Leicestershire road.
Police were called to a crash on the B4114 in Croft, near the junction with Broughton Road at about 22:40 BST on Saturday.
They arrived to find that a motorcycle had hit a barrier.
The road was closed and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he currently remains.
Officers said the motorcyclist was riding in convoy with another biker prior to the crash.
No other injuries have been reported and the road has since reopened.
An investigation is ongoing and officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the vehicle travelling beforehand, to make contact.
