Littlethorpe: Woman charged with murder of one-year-old girl in 2012
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a child almost 10 years ago.
Ruby Thompson became unwell at her home in Leicester on 11 August 2012 and was taken to hospital where she died two days later.
Katie Tidmarsh, of Station Road, Littlethorpe, Leicester, has been charged with her murder.
Police said the 38-year-old was due to appear at Leicester Crown Court after appearing before magistrates earlier.
The force added two people were arrested in November 2012 as part of the investigation and later released with no further action.
