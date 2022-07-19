Leicester care home rated inadequate by CQC inspectors
A Leicester care home must make urgent improvements after being rated inadequate by inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Queens Park Care Home - which looks after up to 16 people with mental health problems and physical disabilities - was visited in May.
A report said staff "were not provided with enough clear guidance to support people safely".
The CQC says it will "monitor" the home and "take further action if needed".
Inspectors said while medicines were well-managed and infection control protocols were managed, staff were not given "enough clear guidance", meaning residents "were not always safe from neglectful care".
"Lessons were not learnt when things went wrong," the report said.
"Staff were mostly kind to people and promoted their independence, however the poor safety culture of the service meant it was not always caring."
