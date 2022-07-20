Leicestershire driver charged over fatal crash with police worker
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a police worker died following a crash.
Darcy Elizabeth Reid, a local support team officer with Leicestershire Police, was injured in a two-car collision in Hinckley Road, Leicester, on 3 July 2021.
The 23-year-old died in hospital a few weeks later.
Connor Wilsher, 21, of Coleorton Lane, Packington, Leicestershire, will appear before magistrates on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said two men, aged 19 and 26, who were arrested at the time of the crash were released with no further action.
