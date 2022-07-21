Huncote Leisure Centre shut over methane risk to reopen in October
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A leisure centre that has been shut due to high levels of methane in the air is due to reopen in October, a council has confirmed.
The discovery forced the closure of Huncote Leisure Centre in Leicestershire in November 2021.
Blaby District Council said a number of options had been discussed, including permanently shutting the centre, which was built on a former landfill site.
Councillors approved long-term plans for the centre on Tuesday.
The authority said work had been prioritised at the front of the centre, which is managed by Everyone Active.
'Makes financial sense'
Once the leisure centre reopens, the district council said work across the rear of the site would continue.
This means the BMX track, sports field and the footpath are expected to remain closed until April 2023.
Council leader Terry Richardson said the authority was "delighted" to be able to offer clarity on the centre's future.
"Huncote Leisure Centre is too big an asset to lose forever," he said. "Residents and local businesses rely on the site and this decision not only makes financial sense for the council, but also our local communities."
